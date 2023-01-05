ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback situation, playoff seeding in question as Ravens prep for Bengals

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
As the Ravens got back to practice on Thursday the one thing they knew is that they will be playing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday with playoff positioning hanging in the balance. But it doesn’t look like the regular season finale will include a shot at the division championship.

The Associated Press reports the NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday after Damar Hamlin’s injury. That means even with a win on Sunday the Ravens would still be a half-game behind the Bengals for the AFC North lead at season’s end.

As for the way playoff seeding would be worked out, nothing was set in stone when we talked with players in the locker room after practice on Thursday. They are in the postseason most likely as a No. five or six seed. That is good enough for right tackle Morgan Moses.

"To know that we already got a slot, regardless where we are, I’m happy for it," said right tackle Morgan Moses. "So, the thing most important is to go out and play against the Bengals this week and that’s the number one job is to get that done. And then we’ll worry about how it goes after that."

"I think you just got to control what you have to control. We go into the game just playing our best ball, getting that momentum going into next game and whatever happens happens," said safety Marcus Williams.

"You just have to put the blinders on and get to work and get ready for whatever can happen. That’s all you can do," added offensive coordinator Greg Roman. "If you let yourself get distracted for a minute by anything, other than what’s important, you’re missing the boat."

It appears there isn’t even a boat to catch for quarterback Lamar Jackson. He missed his 14th straight practice on Thursday due to a sprained knee. His backup, Tyler Huntley, was limited again with shoulder and wrist injuries. He didn’t throw a single pass during the portion of Thursday's practice open to media viewing.

If neither Jackson nor Huntley can play on Sunday undrafted rookie Anthony Brown would be in line to get his first NFL start.

