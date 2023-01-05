Read full article on original website
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together
– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn’t Give Advice To Talent Anymore
In an interview with Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair spoke about why he doesn’t give advice to younger talent anymore, feeling that they didn’t appreciate it. He said: “I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When people say to me,...
More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported additional details on Vince McMahon returning to WWE as part of the company’s board of directors earlier this week. According to Meltzer, there were people in WWE who were previously aligned with Vince McMahon that were said...
Chris Candido To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame At 80s Wrestling Con
The late Chris Candido is set to be inducted into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in May. PWInsider reports that Candido will get a posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame at 80s Wrestling Con on May 6th in Morristown, New Jersey. Candido had memorable runs...
AEW Battle Of the Belts V Rating, Viewers Up From Previous Special
AEW Battle of the Belts V saw its ratings and viewership numbers rise from the last iteration of the special. Friday’s special episode, which aired after Rampage, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 29% from October’s Battle of the Belts IV, which had a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers. Both numbers were still below all the previous Battle of the Belts episodes; the previous second-low was the 0.12 demo rating and 437,000 viewers for Battle of the Belts III.
Road Dogg Thinks Wrestlers Should Seek Advice From Others About Their Work
Road Dogg thinks there’s always value in wrestlers getting second opinions about their own work, and issued that advice to today’s talent on his latest podcast. The WWE SVP of Live Events spoke on the topic during the latest episode Oh… You Didn’t Know?, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Was Sami Zayn Better than Roman Reigns in 2022?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. This week we’re kicking off the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament!. All 411 readers loved Larry – the legendary reviewer and ambassador of the site – and we...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh...
WWE Live Results 1.7.23: New Day Face Pretty Deadly, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The Street Profits def. Imperium. * Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler. * Bobby Lashley def. Baron...
