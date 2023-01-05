Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry's recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn't know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
