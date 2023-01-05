ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Tech ed sessions offered at Parker Center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The process of learning a new skill can feel daunting for some people. Technology is constantly evolving, leaving even the most tech-savvy ones trying to catch up. That’s where those like Valerie Huseth, an associate at the Minot Public Library, come in. ”It’s okay....
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton

A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
WAHPETON, ND
KFYR-TV

Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
NEW TOWN, ND
102.5 The Bone

Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy