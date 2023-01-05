Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Tech ed sessions offered at Parker Center in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The process of learning a new skill can feel daunting for some people. Technology is constantly evolving, leaving even the most tech-savvy ones trying to catch up. That’s where those like Valerie Huseth, an associate at the Minot Public Library, come in. ”It’s okay....
KNOX News Radio
Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton
A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
valleynewslive.com
Patrick Blanchard remembered as officer, veteran, father and friend at service Friday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Just over a week ago, the Minot Police Department lost one of its own. Friday, they were joined by law enforcement from all corners of North Dakota in honoring his life. Hundreds of law enforcement officers funneled into the Minot State University Dome Friday to pay...
KFYR-TV
Rig death in Mountrail County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
kfgo.com
2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
Updates in the Lamplighter shooter case
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
