Colorado Springs, CO

Structure fire off of Platte Avenue under control

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago
UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 4:15 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the structure fire off of East Platte Avenue near Circle Drive is under control.

In an update on Twitter, CSFD said the location of the fire was actually east of Circle, in the 600 block of Tia Juana Street. CSFD said two people were treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Commercial structure fire causes thick smoke off Platte

THURSDAY 1/5/2023 3:51 p.m.

A structure fire at an auto body shop caused a plume of thick black smoke to be visible off of Platte Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the fire on Twitter , and said the structure fire was at the corner of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

Photos from the scene show a truck fully engulfed in flames, as well as smoke and flames coming from the garage of the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFWcS_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJNZG_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bihnJ_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcVN4_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZaQP_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPDlo_0k4xeDuM00
    Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

