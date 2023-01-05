Structure fire off of Platte Avenue under control

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 4:15 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the structure fire off of East Platte Avenue near Circle Drive is under control.

In an update on Twitter, CSFD said the location of the fire was actually east of Circle, in the 600 block of Tia Juana Street. CSFD said two people were treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Commercial structure fire causes thick smoke off Platte

THURSDAY 1/5/2023 3:51 p.m.

A structure fire at an auto body shop caused a plume of thick black smoke to be visible off of Platte Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the fire on Twitter , and said the structure fire was at the corner of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

Photos from the scene show a truck fully engulfed in flames, as well as smoke and flames coming from the garage of the building.

