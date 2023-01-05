ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

wnky.com

BG pediatrician ‘kids flu numbers declining’ despite fear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite Kentucky matching a record number of pediatric flu deaths this season, one local pediatrician says there’s not much cause for alarm, especially if you’ve had your flu shot. Mid-December, the state tied its record for the highest number of child influenza deaths....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Owner of Jackson’s Orchard receives state recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bill Jackson, owner of Jackson’s Orchard and member of Kentucky Horticulture Society just received that Dr. John Strang Award. Bill Jackson has been a member of the Kentucky Horticulture Society for 58 years and just received an honor from his peers. The award is named after Dr. John Strang, a professor at UK and a vegetable and fruit specialist. The honor is bestowed upon fruit and vegetable growers who have contriuted greatly to the horiticulture industry here in Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Meet your extensive gubernatorial candidates

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – It’s a crowded field of republican nominees for governor. Eleven names will be on the Republican ballot this May. Many names you will recognize and some you may not. Glasgow native Kelly Craft is one of two women vying for her party’s nomination in...
KENTUCKY STATE

