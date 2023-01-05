ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She will officially begin her new...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano

Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through...
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

John P. Endres – January 6, 2023 Featured

John P. Endres, 90 of Oswego died Friday morning at Morningstar Nursing Home. He was born in Watertown and was the son of the late John M. and Pauline Mahan Endres. Mr. Endres served in the US Army from 1952- 1954. He was a well know salesman in Central New...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville School Board meeting updates community on superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Notre Dame hosting annual raffle, first prize up to $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its twelfth annual raffle and first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000 and there will be five $1,000 prizes given and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at the high school, Chanatry's on French Road or Hapanowicz on Clinton Street or by calling 315-724-5118.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

'1776' the musical will be at The Stanley in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced ticket sales are now open for its premiere of '1776.'. The musical showcases a turning point in American history from Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, the directors of the show. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 315-724-4000....
UTICA, NY
syracuse.com

SUNY Oswego changes name after being recognized as a university

SUNY Oswego is getting a name change after being formally recognized as a university. The school announced this week that it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was authorized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
1037qcountry.com

Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting, Thursday, Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

