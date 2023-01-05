ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
City of Richmond clears up leaf collection confusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, some neighbors are confused about leaf collection. Complaints are coming in about people raking their leaves to the curb, believing that the city will vacuum them up. That is not necessarily the case. When it comes to leaf collection, city residents have four options. No...
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 virus is on the rise across the Greater Richmond region. Most counties in our area are hitting the highest level of community spread on the CDC’s COVID data tracker. Case numbers have risen to about 160 over the past week in the city alone.
