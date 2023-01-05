Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Related
City of Richmond begins early planning stages of universal preschool program
The City of Richmond is in the early planning stages of a program that would make preschool low-cost or free for families.
Want to become a teacher? Sign up for Henrico Schools’ January licensure information session
Do you have a bachelor's degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.
Mark your calendars – Henrico County adds three holidays to remainder of school year
Three more holidays will be added to the Henrico County School calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
NBC12
City Council explores next steps over Enrichmond Foundation flop, including litigation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall says Enrichmond Foundation will be held accountable in court, and work is underway to help those organizations affected by the money loss. “For many of us, it seems there is criminal activity,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council. Calls for accountability are...
Henrico Schools adds three holidays to 2022-23 school calendar
Henrico County Public Schools will be adjusting its 2022-23 school calendar to add three additional days off.
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
NBC12
Chesterfield County Public School host 2023 Bus Driver job fair
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are looking to fill Bus driver positions for the 2023 school year. A job fair will be held at Salem Church Middle School located at 9700 Salem Church Rd on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No prior experience...
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia
Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was named and developed in memory of 17-year-old Adam Lemel who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed, and died while playing basketball in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin in 1999.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Richmond Fire receives plush donation that will help comfort kids
Local kids who need a little comfort to get through stressful times will soon be able to have a new plush friend, thanks to a unique donation given to Richmond Fire this week.
29 puppies saved ‘from a terrible situation’ in Richmond require medical care, animal control says
"This puppy is one of 29 (TWENTY NINE!) that our hard working team removed from a terrible situation over the weekend," the animal control operation wrote on social media.
VCU’s medical college history found to be ‘intimately connected’ with slavery, report finds
A recently-released report commissioned by VCU found the university's medical college was "intimately connected" with slavery from its founding in 1838 through the Civil War. The enslaved individuals were surmised to have played key roles in maintaining and ensuring the success of the institution.
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
Family living in bus station asked to leave.
Richmond VA- A man and his family who turned to a bus station for shelter have been asked to move on, according to James Collins. "Security told us this morning we had to go", Collins said.
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa floods, closes for at least 2 months
The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.
NBC12
City of Richmond clears up leaf collection confusion
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, some neighbors are confused about leaf collection. Complaints are coming in about people raking their leaves to the curb, believing that the city will vacuum them up. That is not necessarily the case. When it comes to leaf collection, city residents have four options. No...
NBC 29 News
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 virus is on the rise across the Greater Richmond region. Most counties in our area are hitting the highest level of community spread on the CDC’s COVID data tracker. Case numbers have risen to about 160 over the past week in the city alone.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Comments / 1