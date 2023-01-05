ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson

By Marcos Icahuate
 4 days ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.

The locations at 5225 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 9590 E. 22nd St. are shutting down.

Among other stores in Arizona, one in Phoenix is also closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond Director Sue Gove expressed the following:

We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns.

In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers' favorite brands and exciting products.

We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.

The full announcement is on their website .

