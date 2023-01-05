ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

UPS driver dies after truck crashes through I-45 guardrail, lands in Dallas County creek

By Amy McDaniel
 4 days ago

The driver of a UPS tractor-trailer died Thursday after the truck crashed through a concrete barrier on Intestate 45 in Dallas County and landed in a creek below.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road, shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The UPS truck, which was pulling two trailers, collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek, where packages were seen scattered.

A Dallas Fire Rescue dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver’s body. The driver’s name has not been released.

The two right southbound traffic lanes were closed due to the accident, along with the entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road. These lanes were expected to remain closed for an extended period until the tractor-trailer is removed from the creek.

The left lane of southbound I-45 remained open.

John Kyle
4d ago

My condolences go out to both of the families of the fedex and UPS truck drivers who died within the past 2 weeks so sad

