INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — TCU’s dream run turned into a nightmare Monday night. All of the strengths that helped carry TCU to the College Football Playoff championship game were quickly taken away by Georgia in a 65-7 loss at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Max Duggan was under pressure most of the night, the defense was unable to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone in the first half and three first-half turnovers contributed to Georgia opening a 38-7 lead at halftime. “We had things go about as bad as they could go in the first half. We turned the ball over three times, we gave up big plays. I think early on our guys were a little wide eyed,” coach Sonny Dykes said at halftime on ESPN.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO