Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
WTOP
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it’s a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday’s 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: DL Zach Allen, WR Robbie Anderson, LB Zaven Collins, RB James Conner, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Colt McCoy, OL Lecitus Smith and CB Marco Wilson. SAN FRANCISCO: DE Drake Jackson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE Ross Dwelley, G Aaron Banks, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Kevin Givens, CB Ambry Thomas.
WTOP
Falcons’ Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons’ future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons’ second-year coach, confidence that this year’s 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
WTOP
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they’ll spend all week answering questions about whether they’ve just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
WTOP
Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.”. The rookie...
TCU's dream of winning CFP title quickly became a nightmare
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — TCU’s dream run turned into a nightmare Monday night. All of the strengths that helped carry TCU to the College Football Playoff championship game were quickly taken away by Georgia in a 65-7 loss at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Max Duggan was under pressure most of the night, the defense was unable to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone in the first half and three first-half turnovers contributed to Georgia opening a 38-7 lead at halftime. “We had things go about as bad as they could go in the first half. We turned the ball over three times, we gave up big plays. I think early on our guys were a little wide eyed,” coach Sonny Dykes said at halftime on ESPN.
WTOP
Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games.
WTOP
What it was like seeing the Commanders pack up the past and walk into the future
ASHBURN, Va. — After each weekend’s games, NFL players often swap jerseys with an opponent. But after each season, guys look to exchange gear — uniforms, autographs or anything else of the like — with their own teammates. There were plenty of trades happening in the...
STAT WATCH: FBS rushing title is 3rd straight for Air Force
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader. Those were the biggest takeaways from a 2022 season in which statistical trends mostly held steady compared with previous years. Air Force and its triple-option offense ran for 326.7 yards per game, comfortably ahead of Army’s average of 289.4 and nearly identical to its 327.8 of a year ago. Washington averaged 369.8 passing yards per game, the lowest by a national leader since Marshall’s 365.1 in 2012.
Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022
As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll College football rankings: Predicting the final AP ...
WTOP
Flanagan scores 16, Wichita State tops South Florida 70-66
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. James Rojas shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
WTOP
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Detroit has gone 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall. The Red Wings...
Georgia opens as big favorite for CFP three-peat
Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the culture in and around the program that has set the Bulldogs up for long-term
Pelicans Overwhelm Wizards To Break Losing Streak
The New Orleans Pelicans score 15 straight to run away from the Washington Wizards.
WTOP
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated after 5-year ban
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after serving more than five years of a suspension originally announced as permanent. Now 44, Coppolella began with the Braves in 2006 when he oversaw quantitative analysis and baseball information initiatives....
WTOP
Angels sign OF Brett Phillips for one year, $1.2 million
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The club announced the deal Monday for Phillips, who is likely to compete with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak for the job as the Halos’ fourth outfielder.
