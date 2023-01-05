Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, becoming the first team in a decade to win back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs began their scoring early in the first quarter and never let up, reeling off 24 straight uncontested points to end the first half and continued the bonanza immediately after retaking the field. The blowout was also the largest ever margin of victory in a national championship game during the BCS era. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett, scored six total touchdowns—including four rushing and two passing. The win also cemented a perfect 15-0 season for the Bulldogs. Read it at ESPN

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO