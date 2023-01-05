Read full article on original website
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it’s a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday’s 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
Falcons’ Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons’ future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons’ second-year coach, confidence that this year’s 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder had almost a full season to plan how he would celebrate his first touchdown pass. After finally throwing the long-awaited TD in the final game of the regular season, Ridder forgot all those plans. Luckily, veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson had Ridder’s back and remembered to grab the ball for the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver. Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: DL Zach Allen, WR Robbie Anderson, LB Zaven Collins, RB James Conner, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Colt McCoy, OL Lecitus Smith and CB Marco Wilson. SAN FRANCISCO: DE Drake Jackson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE Ross Dwelley, G Aaron Banks, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Kevin Givens, CB Ambry Thomas.
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Detroit has gone 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall. The Red Wings...
STAT WATCH: FBS rushing title is 3rd straight for Air Force
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader.
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they’ll spend all week answering questions about whether they’ve just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games.
Commanders QB Wentz’s thoughtful gesture to Howell during rookie’s 1st start
Carson Wentz, who started the year as quarterback for the Commanders, may have played his last game here. If he is on his way out, this gesture is being recognized as high class. It happened at the Commanders game Sunday when Wentz gave rookie quarterback Sam Howell his suite at FedEx Field for the game so Howell’s family and friends could watch the game together.
Georgia Crushes TCU in 65-7 National Championship Blowout
Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, becoming the first team in a decade to win back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs began their scoring early in the first quarter and never let up, reeling off 24 straight uncontested points to end the first half and continued the bonanza immediately after retaking the field. The blowout was also the largest ever margin of victory in a national championship game during the BCS era. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett, scored six total touchdowns—including four rushing and two passing. The win also cemented a perfect 15-0 season for the Bulldogs. Read it at ESPN
What it was like seeing the Commanders pack up the past and walk into the future
ASHBURN, Va. — After each weekend’s games, NFL players often swap jerseys with an opponent. But after each season, guys look to exchange gear — uniforms, autographs or anything else of the like — with their own teammates. There were plenty of trades happening in the...
Flanagan scores 16, Wichita State tops South Florida 70-66
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. James Rojas shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.
