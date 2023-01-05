Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
Child recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An infant has been recovered after allegedly being taken by his father in Brooklyn. Police say it started at around 11:20 a.m. Monday after he had a dispute with the baby's mother. Police located the baby's father, and later found the child safe at a relative's home in Queens.
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor
Bronx man charged with murder in double stabbing
65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops
Man charged in double stabbing inside Bronx apartment building; 1 dead
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in Custody
On Wednesday, a dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn Apartment while her boyfriend barricaded himself. The police discovered the incident when an officer went to Karen Barnes's apartment for a wellness check on Jan 4th, around 8 pm.
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Hate crime task force searching for suspect who beat Asian man with umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted for an assault and hate crime that took place in Downtown Brooklyn in early December. Detectives with the 88th Precinct said that on December 3rd, at around 4 pm, a black male suspect approached an Asian man near the intersection of Fleet Place and Willoughby Street and began shouting anti-Asian obscenities. At one point during the exchange, the suspect threatened to kill the Asian male victim. The suspect then assaulted the 35-year-old man, striking him in the head with an umbrella before fleeing. The man suffered a The post Hate crime task force searching for suspect who beat Asian man with umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank
Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street. Investigators say two of the...
NYC Renames Street in Honor of 19-Year-Old Woman Killed at Manhattan Burger King
A young woman who was gunned down last year while working behind the counter at a Burger King in East Harlem is being honored with a street co-naming. Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed one year ago at the fast-food restaurant on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That same intersection is being renamed Sunday in honor of the late 19-year-old.
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
