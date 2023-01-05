NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted for an assault and hate crime that took place in Downtown Brooklyn in early December. Detectives with the 88th Precinct said that on December 3rd, at around 4 pm, a black male suspect approached an Asian man near the intersection of Fleet Place and Willoughby Street and began shouting anti-Asian obscenities. At one point during the exchange, the suspect threatened to kill the Asian male victim. The suspect then assaulted the 35-year-old man, striking him in the head with an umbrella before fleeing. The man suffered a The post Hate crime task force searching for suspect who beat Asian man with umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO