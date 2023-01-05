ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout

A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor

A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man charged with murder in double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. 
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend

An unsuspecting Bronx man was killed after going to visit a friend — not knowing death was waiting for him at her front door. Tyrone Quick, 45, was knifed to death on his near-daily visit to Vanessa Guzman inside an University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, when an unhinged neighbor, Jose Ortiz, 65, allegedly went berserk shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police and a witness said. When Guzman sought refuge from an allegedly erratic Ortiz inside another woman’s apartment, the suspect apparently slunk inside behind the 39-year-old, slashing her in the arm — then lay in wait by the door and mortally...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Hate crime task force searching for suspect who beat Asian man with umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted for an assault and hate crime that took place in Downtown Brooklyn in early December. Detectives with the 88th Precinct said that on December 3rd, at around 4 pm, a black male suspect approached an Asian man near the intersection of Fleet Place and Willoughby Street and began shouting anti-Asian obscenities. At one point during the exchange, the suspect threatened to kill the Asian male victim. The suspect then assaulted the 35-year-old man, striking him in the head with an umbrella before fleeing. The man suffered a The post Hate crime task force searching for suspect who beat Asian man with umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy