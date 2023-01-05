Read full article on original website
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says
A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
'A tragedy for everybody': Death of 1st grader mauled by pit bull ruled accidental
The repercussions of a weekend dog attack that left a 7-year-old East Baton Rouge Parish girl dead continued to play out Monday. While family members, classmates, schoolteachers and other loved ones mourned the loss of Sadie Davila, the owner of the pit bull terrier that killed her battled to get out of jail.
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
New Iberia boy, 15, dies from gunshot wounds suffered in Saturday shooting on Park Avenue
A 15-year-old boy died at an area hospital Sunday after being shot in New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports a teenager had been shot. Responders found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home, Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
Kenneth Boudreaux, citing work conflict, resigns from the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board
After five months on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Kenneth Boudreaux has resigned his appointment, citing a public employment conflict that precludes him from continuing his service. Boudreaux, a former Lafayette city-parish councilmember, was appointed to the board in early August to fill the seat left...
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality
Youngsville police are investigating an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place Saturday on East Milton Avenue near Windermere. According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the fatality is under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released nor has the victim's family been notified. At this time the cause...
Lafayette Chief Estorge focusing on community, strengthening officer supports in first months in role
Growing up at the corner of West Bayou Parkway and Woodvale Avenue in Lafayette, a young Judith Estorge watched Lafayette Police Department motorcycle officers work traffic duty and dreamed of one day stepping into their shoes. On Dec. 20, 1993, Estorge took the first step toward her dream when she...
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
Kent Lowe: Brother Martin bowlers have state title record in their sights
When it comes to the 2023 high school bowling season in this part of the state, the Brother Martin boys and the Denham Springs girls will be linked together in more storylines than one. The two teams are the reigning state champions. That will be important as the teams try...
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Mother-daughter duo opens Chai Thai-Lao; serving Thai and Laotian cuisine
Nang Keophommavong is no rookie in the kitchen. She's been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years — both as a cook and as a consultant to help open restaurants in other states. At 60, she and her daughter, Kit Keophommavong-Bradford, are opening Chai Thai-Lao in Baton...
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
Baton Rouge utility contractor acquired, new owner looks to hire 100 employees
A Houston-based private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in a Baton Rouge company that provides infrastructure for utility industry and is looking to hire more than 100 workers. “Our number one priority is hiring,” said Braden Eddy, senior vice president for Hastings Equity Partners. Hastings acquired a majority...
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
