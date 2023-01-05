ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home, Sheriff's Office says

A Hammond man accused of breaking into a home early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 51-year-old Robert Rheams broke into the home of a woman and her two young children on Klein Road on the outskirts of Hammond, armed with a shovel and lug wrench around 5 a.m. Sunday. A physical altercation between Rheams and the woman began and eventually ended with her shooting him.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says

A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Youngsville police investigate pedestrian fatality

Youngsville police are investigating an apparent pedestrian fatality that took place Saturday on East Milton Avenue near Windermere. According to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, the fatality is under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released nor has the victim's family been notified. At this time the cause...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
BATON ROUGE, LA

