Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move
The Green Bay Packers made an improbable late-season run to put themselves back into playoff contention, but ultimately they fell just short with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Even though the team did show some improvement down the stretch, there is still room for some changes, particularly on the offensive side Read more... The post Packers considering absolutely insane coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports
Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll
Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10. The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes...
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC Sports
49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
NBC Sports
Finish or finished? Jets’ Robert Saleh gifts strange shirts to players
An air of confusion continues to surround the New York Jets camp, most recently thanks to a gift from head coach Robert Saleh that’s giving mixed messages. Following the team’s year-end meeting, Saleh reportedly gifted each player a t-shirt with the word “Finish” on it. While...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
NBC Sports
Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate
Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
Comments / 0