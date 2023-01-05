Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
The Lakers' case for and against keeping Thomas Bryant in starting lineup when Anthony Davis returns
It sounds almost impossible considering how well he played when healthy, but the Los Angeles Lakers actually have a better record in the games that Anthony Davis has missed than the ones he has played. With nearly half of the season in the books, the Lakers are 8-7 without Davis and 11-14 with him. This says nothing about Davis, of course. He's been one of the NBA's best players when healthy. Lately, though, his replacement hasn't been far off.
CBS Sports
LeBron James 460 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark, on pace to break in early February
After sitting out with a non-COVID illness against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, LeBron James made his return to the Lakers' lineup in a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. With 25 points, James moved to 460 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Monday
Adams (illness) is available for Monday's contest against San Antonio, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports. After missing the Grizzlies' last contest, Adams is officially available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs. The veteran center is averaging 8.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.8 minutes throughout his first 35 appearances this season. Xavier Tillman figures to return to his typical reserve role with Adams back in action.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
CBS Sports
What's going wrong for the Bucks? Three reasons why struggling Milwaukee has lost its way
MILWAUKEE -- When the Milwaukee Bucks begin their four-game road trip by taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, they'll do so as a team desperate to regain its identity. Once 9-0 and off to the best start in franchise history, the Bucks are...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Austin Rivers says Rockets' Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. need veteran help to learn to 'play the right way'
Austin Rivers scored only two points in Sunday's Minnesota Timberwolves matchup with the Houston Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 36, but Rivers got the most important statistic of the night: the victory. Afterwards, the veteran guard indicated that he wasn't particularly impressed with Houston's young back court.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has sixth touchdown catch
Thielen logged two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-13 win versus the Bears. Thielen had a touchdown catch in the first quarter and then sat in the second half as Minnesota rested most starters ahead of the playoffs. Thielen finished the season with six touchdowns, down significantly from the 14 and 10 touchdown seasons he posted the prior two years, even though his other receiving stats were mostly similar to his previous two seasons.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Getting close, but still out
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Rubio (knee) is "really close" to returning, but the veteran point guard remains out for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery, but the team has...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kalif Raymond: Plays through broken ribs
Raymond told reporters Monday that he played the second half of Sunday's win over the Packers with broken ribs, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear when Raymond suffered the injury, but he said it happened sometime during the first half, which means he made arguably the play of the night -- a 43-yard catch in the third quarter to set up the first touchdown of the game -- with broken ribs. The big play helped pave the way for the undrafted wideout out of Holy Cross to lead the Lions in receiving as they upset their divisional rival and kept Green Bay out of the playoffs. Raymond, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Lions, will presumably have plenty of time to recover during the offseason and should be ready for the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
