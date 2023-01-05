Raymond told reporters Monday that he played the second half of Sunday's win over the Packers with broken ribs, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear when Raymond suffered the injury, but he said it happened sometime during the first half, which means he made arguably the play of the night -- a 43-yard catch in the third quarter to set up the first touchdown of the game -- with broken ribs. The big play helped pave the way for the undrafted wideout out of Holy Cross to lead the Lions in receiving as they upset their divisional rival and kept Green Bay out of the playoffs. Raymond, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Lions, will presumably have plenty of time to recover during the offseason and should be ready for the 2023 campaign.

