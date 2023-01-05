Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
California Legislative Women's Caucus calls for removal of Dana White as UFC president
The California Legislative Women's Caucus, in a letter to the head of the UFC's parent company, called for the removal of Dana White as UFC president after video surfaced of him slapping his wife.
AEW Star Breaks Silence on Sasha Banks Rumors
Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander Sheds Light on Backstage Frustration During AEW Crossover
AEW began crossing over with Impact Wrestling in late 2020 when Kenny Omega, having just won the AEW World Championship, dubbed himself "The Belt Collector" and began targeting the Impact World Championship. He'd eventually win it from Rich Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view before dropping it to Christian Cage on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. The company's top title wouldn't be back in the hands of an Impact Wrestling star until the 2021 Bound for Glory event when Josh Alexander won the gold.
Becky Lynch Confirms Return to Young Rock
WWE's Becky Lynch surprised the wrestling world last year when she appeared on the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock as 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper. While the cameo initially appeared as a one-time deal, Lynch posted a quick video of herself on the set of the show on Monday indicating she'd be making a return. "The Man" wrote, "She's baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned."
