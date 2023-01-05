Star Trek has been doing some pretty neat things on TV with projects like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery but fans of the franchise hav desperately wanted a new film. There hasn't been a new film since 2016's Star Trek Beyond, and Paramount has been developing a sequel for quite some time, but it hasn't seemed to pan out. A bunch of the film's stars have revealed that they would love to return to the franchise, with Zoe Saldana being the most recent to provide an update on the fourth film. Now, Star Trek Beyond star Sofia Boutella has revealed that she hopes to return for a sequel. During a panel for Star Trek Beyond at Steel City Con (via Fandom Spotlite), Boutella revealed that while she doesn't know anything about a fourth film, she is willing to return as Jaylah."I would love to see her evolve with all of the guys and with everybody. I would love to go back to her. I love her a lot. I enjoyed that experience so much. I would do it in a heartbeat," Boutella continued. "I don't know if they're making a fourth one. I hear things all the time, but I don't know what's happening."

6 DAYS AGO