Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Is First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) debuted on 11/01/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
COTY Stock (NYSE:COTY): Return-to-Office Trends Present Upside Potential
Back when COVID-19 first capsized the global community, one of the questionable enterprises was beauty care specialist Coty (NYSE:COTY). With various government agencies cracking down on non-essential activities, the incentive to look presentable faded considerably. However, with normalization trends likely to affect every corner of society, the underlying industry could make a comeback. As speculation, COTY stock may enjoy an optimistic outlook.
Sotera Health To Pay $408 Mln To Settle Ethylene Oxide Litigation In Illinois; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - Sotera Health Co. (SHC) said that it agreed to pay $408 million to settle the more than 870 ethylene oxide cases pending against its subsidiary, Sterigenics, in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, and US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The settlement explicitly does not constitute admission of liability.
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $21.18. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% gain over the past four weeks. The latest uptick in the...
Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday
Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. The company's share price slipped by nearly 1%, on a disquieting media report that an important customer will part ways with it in the near future. So what. Apparently, that customer is none other...
Workiva Stock Actually Gained 27% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
At one point in 2022, shares of software company Workiva (NYSE: WK) were down 62% from their all-time high. As of this writing, however, Workiva stock is only down 46% from its high because it gained 27% in the second half of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)
Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
Strength Seen in Adient (ADNT): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Adient (ADNT) shares soared 6% in the last trading session to close at $40.65. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% gain over the past four weeks. The share price is likely to...
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
Deutsche Bank (DB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Deutsche Bank (DB) closed the most recent trading day at $12.44, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
China Stock Market Due For Downward Correction
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, accelerating more than 100 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
What To Expect From CME Group Stock?
CME Group’s stock (NYSE: CME) lost 51% in 2022, while the S&P500 decreased 19% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $170 per share, CME is trading 17% below its fair value of $206 – Trefis’ estimate for CME Group’s valuation. The company surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $1.2 billion. The growth was driven by a 14% rise in clearing & transaction fees and a 6% improvement in market data & information services revenues. Notably, the clearing & transaction fees benefited from a 26% rise in the aggregate average daily volume (ADV). On the cost front, total expenses as a % of revenues decreased in the quarter. However, the effect was more than offset by a significant drop in total non-operating income from $482 million to $141 million. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 28% y-o-y to $671 million.
