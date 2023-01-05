Read full article on original website
City reaches agreements with several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy are now in the clear. City Attorney Zach Klein came to agreements with PJ's Grill, Moments Grill, Midway On High and Save-Way Mini Mart, as well as a Sunoco station, a Speedway station and two UDF stores.
Latitude Five25 residents get helpful hand from community church
Westerville, OHIO (WSYX) — Many of the residents at Latitude Five25, were rushed from their homes with little to no time to grab any essentials they will need during the winter months. Now, Westerville Christian Church is making it their mission and keep families warm until they can find a new "home".
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinza Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
Trial delayed for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
New Year, New You: Financial Resolutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If getting your finances in order is your new year's resolution, we've got you covered. Legacy Retirement Group Kristin Taylor offers tips to help you reshape your finances with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes winter visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium operates almost entirely during these chilly winter months. However, even though it's winter, there are still multiple opportunities to see lions, tigers, and bears. "It's a great way to enjoy family fun," said Nala Kovach, the zoo's external affairs manager.
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
Teens charged after online threats to Hilliard school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 15-year-old students are now facing charges in connection with making threatening Instagram posts targeting Hilliard Davidson High School. About 900 of 1,900 Hilliard Davidson high school students did not attend classes Monday. Around 8:30 p.m., concerned students and parents contacted Hilliard City Schools about...
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
Big Walnut High School senior surprised with Scholar-Athlete of the Year, awarded $5K
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senior football player from Big Walnut High School was surprised Monday morning as the Friday Night Rivals Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Grant Coulson received a $5,000 scholarship from CW Columbus for his hard work. He was recognized for going above and beyond, both on and off the field, and in the community.
New Year, New You: Pottery Lessons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new year and it’s time to try something new. Lifestyle Pottery founder Gabriela Lindell shares the art of pottery making with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Weather: Light snow accumulations possible by week's end
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Feeling more like January this week. Temperatures will be mild for a few days and we are likely to see some snow before the end of the week. MONDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy, chilly, low 28. TUESDAY: mostly cloudy, sight chance of an isolated shower, high...
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
Car catches fire at gas station in Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car caught fire at a BP gas station in Grandview Heights on Monday afternoon. An ABC 6 staff member sent a photo of the car ablaze at the gas station at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road just before 4:30 p.m. It's...
Man dead after Madison County crash on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died following a crash on I-70 in Madison County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened near the Gwynne Road overpass in Somerford Township around 7:35 a.m. A 2006 Ford Mustang heading westbound drove off the road, hit a guardrail, and then a concrete...
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 23 cents over previous week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices are on the rise again Monday morning. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have increased 22.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.29. Prices in Columbus are 13.9 cents higher than a month ago and 18.1 cents higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said. The...
New Year, New You: Functional medicine doctor shares nutritional tips to staying healthy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The nutrition industry is always changing, but there are some trends the experts say are here to stay in the new year and will make a difference in 2023. KanodiaMD, a Functional Medicine Doctor, Dr. Anup Kanodia, M.D. shares his nutritional tips to stay healthy...
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
