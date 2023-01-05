ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier woman finds inspiration in the strength of singer Celine Dion

By Marc Mullins
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8ttm_0k4xbRqF00

INDIANAPOLIS — Jane Zabona-Lees has decided to turn to positivity as her power.

"If I can get through that really terrible time," Zabona-Lees said. "And ask for help and take the help from everybody from family to friends to doctors nurses, people on the street... if I can, you can."

Zabona-Lees was one of those women who could power through anything and was always on the go.

That is, until something started slowing her down, not long after her mother passed away.

Over the next few years, she noticed she would trip and fall often. She says she felt different.

"I couldn't hold my infant granddaughter up the stairs without holding on," Zabona-Lees said.

Zabona-Lees' bloodwork was fine at checkups, but still, she felt weaker.

She couldn't explain why, which frustrated her.

"It became about the struggle to get a diagnosis to get pain relief," Zabona-Lees said. "That was my mission with what little energy I had."

Zabona-Lees' son and two daughters went to work for her, seeking answers as they watched their mother's muscles waste away. She could not ever lift her arms above her head; she couldn't even lift her head. She was in pain, physically and emotionally. She says it hurts to even give or receive a hug.

She just wanted answers.

Finally, in 2019, doctors at IU Health pinpointed the condition affecting Zabona-Lees.

At this point, she weighed only 87 pounds and could not walk.

Zabona-Lees is battling a disorder commonly known as " Stiff Person Syndrome, " a condition in which your immune system attacks your central nervous system.

Currently, there is no cure for the autoimmune disorder, but symptoms are treatable.

Patients typically experience muscle stiffness and muscle spasms.

Those symptoms can be triggered by external factors, such as loud noises, physical touch or changes in temperature.

In the most extreme cases, people have difficulty walking and breathing.

IU Health Neurologist Dr. Robert Pascuzzi oversees Zabona-Lees' treatment. Dr. Pascuzzi says "Stiff Person Syndrome" affects roughly two out of every 1 million people, but more patients are receiving the diagnosis.

"It's a problem in the brain and spinal cord that leads to symptoms of back pain, stiffness and tightness in the back, spasms in the back, tightness and stiffness in the limbs, especially the legs," Pascuzi said.

Dr. Pascuzzi says the disease may be unusual, but it is diagnosable with a blood test. An antibody test confirms the condition and patients typically respond well to an number of available medications or other treatments.

For Zabona-Lees, that means regular IV therapy at Simon Cancer Center.

She says without this therapy, she would not be able to work.

As Zabona-Lees manages her condition, she has become focused on raising awareness about her illness, especially after singing sensation Celine Dion had the courage to share on social media she is also battling "Stiff Person Syndrome."

"That day I cried, off and on, pretty much all day for her," Zabona-Lees said.

Celine Dion's announcement resonated with her.

"I think all of us felt and relived that moment, because it was so raw," Zabona-Lees said. "And you can tell she's in emotional pain, but also physical pain. And the way she looked affected me for sure. We fight like hell and she will too."

Today, Zabona-Lees is up to 125 pounds and is building muscle again.

She says this painful journey comes with blessings; it has strengthened her relationships with her three children, two grandkids and friends.

"My time with them is precious and has been precious," she says, "and without them, I probably wouldn't be here probably."

TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana
| Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse,...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Warmer with moisture building for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy

A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023

MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
MUNCIE, IN
wrtv.com

IU Health expands downtown hospital, opening date pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS -- IU Health now says its new downtown hospital will be even larger, costlier and take longer to complete than originally planned. IU health is constructing a massive new campus in the area of 16th street and Capitol Avenue. The board of directors announced today that it is adding nearly 200 new beds --- for a total of 864 --- to help support the forecast increased demand in acute care. IU Health said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how deeply the state relies on IU health, as Indiana's largest hospital system.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Do you own any of these items recalled in December?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month. Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December. Gotway and Begode Unicycles...
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

Mug n' Bun restaurant for sale

Since 1960, Mug n' Bun has been serving Hoosiers and visitors at its drive in location off of 10th Street. Now, the restaurant and the buildings around it on the property are for sale.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy