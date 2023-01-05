ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Comments

kjzz.com

Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
ENOCH, UT
news3lv.com

Recent murder-suicides cause concern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Domestic violence agencies in Las Vegas advise the community to do wellness checks on their family and friends following a murder suicide south of Harry Reid International Airport and another in a town less than three hours away in Utah this week. "Because we don't...
LAS VEGAS, NV

