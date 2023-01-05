Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
news3lv.com
Recent murder-suicides cause concern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Domestic violence agencies in Las Vegas advise the community to do wellness checks on their family and friends following a murder suicide south of Harry Reid International Airport and another in a town less than three hours away in Utah this week. "Because we don't...
Comments / 0