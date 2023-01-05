ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Daily Record

Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education

Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
