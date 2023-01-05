Read full article on original website
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Neighbors: Dorothy Day shares passion for early childhood education
Early childhood education is often associated with preschool teachers, daycare administrators, and others with direct, hands-on experience. However, the welfare of children also resides in the hands that work tirelessly behind the scenes to make a child’s early years stable and formative. Dorothy Day is one of those people.
The Springstown Shakers slated to perform at Historic Rialto Theater on Jan. 13
The Springstown Shakers. local blues band and winners of the 2022 Pike’s Peak Blues Community Challenge, will perform in Florence at the Rialto Theater on Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., as part of their Road to Memphis fundraising series. The band, led by Kevin Wright of Penrose,. will represent...
