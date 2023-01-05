ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers hire new OL coach

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHVWH_0k4xaZwG00

Memphis’ new offensive line coach Will Friend. (Jason Getz/AP)

Memphis football is adding former Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend to the coaching staff, sources told The Daily Memphian on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Friend was hired by Auburn in 2021 before spending three seasons as the O-line coach at the University of Tennessee. He replaced former Memphis offensive line coach Jim Bridge who spent three years with the Tigers.

Memphis is looking to improve its run game that did not have a running back rush for at least 100 yards this season. Creating a stronger offensive line will help those efforts.

The Tigers have now replaced two of the three assistant coaches who were not retained following the 2022 season. Memphis has already hired wide receivers coach Larry Smith in place of David Glidden. The Tigers still need to fill the role of the special teams coordinator, which was previously held by Charles Bankins.

Friend has also coached at Tennessee, Colorado State, Georgia, UAB and Gardner-Webb. He played guard for Alabama and earned All-SEC honors twice.

Friend is from Philadelphia, Mississippi where he was a Parade Magazine All-America selection as a senior at Neshoba Central High.

