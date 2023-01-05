ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Newly installed LPR cameras help Lebanon police catch criminals

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckXWw_0k4xa28m00

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Metro Nashville inches forward implementing license plate recognition (LPR) technology, other cities across Middle Tennessee are aggressively jumping on this emerging crime fighting technology to catch criminals.

In Lebanon, the city has embraced this crime fighting technology now referred to as Safe Net. After an initial test run with only two LPR cameras, the city has expanded to 28 LPR cameras currently set up on the roads and highways around the city.

PREVIOUS: Metro approves own LPR program following success of Mt. Juliet’s program

In the last three days, the LPR system identified four stolen cars, resulting in the arrest of three people with a fourth arrest pending.

The LPR hits began Monday night when police caught Jerry Fields, a Lebanon man who was in a Ford Escape reported stolen out of Nashville.

The next day, LPR cameras alerted officers to a stolen Mercedes out of Jackson, Tennessee, resulting in the arrested of Deterries Seymour of Nashville.

On Wednesday, LPR cameras spotted a Nissan Rogue that was stolen earlier in the day in Lebanon. When police went to arrest the driver, she ran away. She has since been identified and there are now warrants out for her arrest.

Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage

Also on Wednesday, LPR cameras found a jeep stolen out of Michigan. The driver, 36-year-old Alecia Jones of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Jerry Fields (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egyc1_0k4xa28m00
Stolen Nissan Rogue (Source: Lebanon Police Department)
Alecia Jones (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Lebanon police told News 2 there are now 28 cameras at important access points in and around the city to maximize safety of its residents.

“We want to provide a safe environment for our community. We don’t want criminals coming here to commit further crimes with these stolen vehicles,” Lt. PJ Hardy said. “We don’t want escalation in the types of crimes that could exist from these situations. It keeps our city safer, provides closure for those victims whose vehicles have been stolen; it keeps relatively bad people off the streets.”

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Not only are the cameras great at catching criminals, they are often quite useful for locating missing persons during Silver and AMBER alerts.

Officials told News 2 the city plans to get two more cameras in the near future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin

Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield

The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly …. Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning’s deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville. Teen not expected to survive shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy