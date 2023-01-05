Read full article on original website
KEVN
Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.
KEVN
Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people. Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that...
KEVN
Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The American Cancer says smoking causes an estimated 480 thousand deaths in the country each year. Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two month. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:43 AM MST. For the months of January and February,...
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
KEVN
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
KEVN
A milder than normal week of weather.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A westerly flow aloft will keep temperatures above normal for most of this week. The exception will be Wednesday when a colder airmass will just briefly move into the area. An upper level trough moves across from west to east Tuesday and Wednesday. This system...
