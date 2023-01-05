Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Albany Herald
Foodies left 'devastated' that Ronzoni will discontinue its beloved star-shaped pastina
Stock up on your starry pasta while you can. Pasta brand Ronzoni has announced that the company is discontinuing its pastina product, a tiny star-shaped pasta. Ronzoni, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, made what some see as a tragic announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Rescue Calf Has Been Obsessed With Her Mom Since Day 1 | The Dodo Little But Fierce
Rescued baby cow figures out the cutest way to get her mom's attention 💗. Help save other animals like Nirvana by donating here: https://thedo.do/BlackbirdDonate. Keep up with Blackbird Animal Refuge on Instagram: https://thedo.do/blackbirdanimalrefuge.
Albany Herald
Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on 'Days of Our Lives' and co-writer of 'The Deer Hunter,' dead at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless" and "The Deer Hunter," the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman. Hartman said in an email...
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All: Are Big Ed & Liz Done for Good? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 19 “Tell All: No Limits Part 2.”]. Big Ed and Liz have broken up about 10 times, but this may be the last time, as Liz hands him her ring back on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits. Unfortunately, they may not be the only couple whose relationship is on the line.
Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies
Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
Albany Herald
‘Hunters’ Star Logan Lerman on What’s Different About Jonah in Season 2
It’s been some time since viewers last joined Hunters, the series about a group of vigilantes on a mission to make Nazis in hiding pay for their crimes. Now the wait for Season 2 is nearly over as Jonah (Logan Lerman) once again leads a ragtag team on their biggest job to date: finding Hitler.
Albany Herald
How Does ‘Velma’ Stack Up to Other TV Sleuths? Mindy Kaling, Charlie Grandy Weigh In (VIDEO)
A new version of Scooby-Doo‘s Velma Dinkley is coming on HBO Max with Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy’s Velma. But the character at the center of the adult animated series is just the latest in a long line of iconic female sleuths on television. Ahead of the series’...
Comments / 0