TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old

Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All: Are Big Ed & Liz Done for Good? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 19 “Tell All: No Limits Part 2.”]. Big Ed and Liz have broken up about 10 times, but this may be the last time, as Liz hands him her ring back on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: No Limits. Unfortunately, they may not be the only couple whose relationship is on the line.
Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
‘Hunters’ Star Logan Lerman on What’s Different About Jonah in Season 2

It’s been some time since viewers last joined Hunters, the series about a group of vigilantes on a mission to make Nazis in hiding pay for their crimes. Now the wait for Season 2 is nearly over as Jonah (Logan Lerman) once again leads a ragtag team on their biggest job to date: finding Hitler.

