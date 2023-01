JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A McLeansboro man is facing a pair of child grooming charges. Garrett Biggerstaff, 28, was arrested on Thursday. His bond has been set at $150,000. The charges against Biggerstaff stem from an investigation that started in Franklin County in September of 2022.

MCLEANSBORO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO