Standoff with man who allegedly stabbed victim in KCMO ends

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly stabbed a victim Thursday afternoon.

KCPD officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, a victim told police he was involved in an altercation, in which he was stabbed, with the suspect.

The victim told police the suspect then left into an apartment unit.

Police attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the apartment, but he refused to come out.

KCPD surrounded the apartment to prevent the suspect from escaping and called negotiators to the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

