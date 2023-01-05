ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced police disbanding key enforcement team due to staffing shortages, says acting chief

By Andrew Kuhn
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yijw4_0k4xZenC00

The acting chief of Merced Police Department says the agency will be disbanding one of its key enforcement teams due to staffing shortages.

Chief Joe Weiss said in a message posted on the department’s Facebook page the department is disbanding its Disruptive Area Response Team, effective Monday.

The DART Team was established in 2014 by then-Police Chief Norm Andrade, to address quality-of-life issues in the community.

The team supplemented the Patrol Division by addressing problems like illegal gambling, blight, human trafficking and connecting with members of the community, according to authorities.

“Despite our efforts to recruit new and experienced officers coupled with several employees on extended leave, we continue to face staffing shortages,” a portion of the statement read.

Weiss said in the message the move is temporary.

Police said DART officers have worked with unhoused individuals as well as with nonprofit organizations and county agencies while aiding in services.

According to the release, 98 sworn officers are employed by the Merced Police Department, which is about the same number of officers employed by the department in 2010.

According to the release, the department has faced the challenge of staffing the Patrol Division and other specialty units which are necessary to meet the community’s needs.

“We did not make this decision lightly, knowing how this would impact community members, businesses, and the DART officers who are very passionate about this work,” the statement read.

According to police, the disbanding of the DART Team will allow Patrol Division officers to fill voids in understaffed areas of the department.

Authorities said that as the department grows and positions are filled with qualified professionals, the department anticipates reestablishing the DART.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire

January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges

January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.

In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issues a shelter-in-place order

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Mariposa County by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the shelter-in-place order has been issued to flood waters and debris. The areas include: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says that residents should stay indoors and not attempt to cross […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road

Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
JAMESTOWN, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
3K+
Followers
32
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy