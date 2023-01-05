Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
A 'signature' moment marked in construction of Steubenville City Schools' STEM Center
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on Steubenville City Schools' new STEM building is well underway, and on Monday, students were able to make their own mark on the new addition. Students from all over the district were able to sign their names on the beams that will make up...
WTOV 9
Wheeling police charge 10 during 'Operation Silent Night'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department announced several individuals were charged during a 2-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to present 'A Night at the Italian Opera'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for a Sound Bite event. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like -- a night full of music and food. The show is called 'A Night at the Italian Opera,' where music from the Italian Opera will be heard with singers like Rigoletto, La Traviata, La Bohème, Don Giovanni and the Barber of Seville.
WTOV 9
Security, safety expert reviewing Ohio County Schools policies and plans
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Board of Education heard from Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services at Monday’s meeting. He discussed what he's seeing within the schools. "Ohio County Schools asked us to take a look at policies, plans and procedures in...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police utilizing data to craft special operations
WHEELING, W.Va. — Ten people are facing charges following a special operation in Wheeling. Thanks to helpful crime tips from the local community, the Wheeling Police Department is able to run successful operations to keep the community safe. For the last few years, the department has used a crime...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County home called a complete loss after morning fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The lone occupant was able to get out unharmed after a fire sparked at a Piney Fork home on Monday morning. The call came in around 6:11 with reports of a home on fire along County Road 11. When units arrived, they found the home...
WTOV 9
Grant applications available from Belmont County Tourism
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Tourism is accepting applications for its annual grant assistance program. "These grants are for non-profits in Belmont County to be able to 'fill in the gap' on events and attractions here in the county that bring tourists to our area," said Jackee Pugh, executive director, Belmont County Tourism.
WTOV 9
School Hosts Memorial Cheer Competition
Richmond, Oh. — Over 200 cheerleaders and their parents have gathered at Edison High School in remembrance of Mackenzie Smith. It's not only a competition, but also in remembrance of her. Mackenzie was a cheerleader at Edison and would've been a senior this year--graduating in just a few months.
WTOV 9
Steubenville police ask for help finding missing woman
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police are asking for your help finding a missing woman. Police say 20-year-old Amber Barnett was last seen around 3 p.m. on Dec. 30. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Tupac on it, red sweatpants and slides. Barnett has brown hair and...
WTOV 9
Residents of Weirton road frustrated by lack of maintenance on it
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Basil Drive in Weirton has about 30 residences lining its sides. But the one thing about this road is it is faced with potholes, and damage and it’s deteriorated over the last 30 years. Now residents are speaking up, hoping to find a resolution. "This...
WTOV 9
Follansbee leaders take no action on permit for proposed medical waste facility
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee Council hosted a lengthy public forum Monday evening on the potential of a medical waste facility setting up in the city. During the meeting, officials heard from concerned residents and from the company behind the project. "How could you people sit here and take your...
WTOV 9
Village Looking for New Administrator
Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...
WTOV 9
What's next for those who were in the path of the 2022 Dallas tornado?
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Nearly 6 months ago, a tornado rampaged through Dallas, leaving a path of destruction. Now NEWS9 is catching up with those who experienced the worst of it. On Aug. 1, 2022 an EF2 tornado hit with winds up to 110-120 miles per hour. During the...
