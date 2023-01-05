ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Wheeling police charge 10 during 'Operation Silent Night'

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department announced several individuals were charged during a 2-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to present 'A Night at the Italian Opera'

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for a Sound Bite event. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like -- a night full of music and food. The show is called 'A Night at the Italian Opera,' where music from the Italian Opera will be heard with singers like Rigoletto, La Traviata, La Bohème, Don Giovanni and the Barber of Seville.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police utilizing data to craft special operations

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ten people are facing charges following a special operation in Wheeling. Thanks to helpful crime tips from the local community, the Wheeling Police Department is able to run successful operations to keep the community safe. For the last few years, the department has used a crime...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Grant applications available from Belmont County Tourism

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Tourism is accepting applications for its annual grant assistance program. "These grants are for non-profits in Belmont County to be able to 'fill in the gap' on events and attractions here in the county that bring tourists to our area," said Jackee Pugh, executive director, Belmont County Tourism.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

School Hosts Memorial Cheer Competition

Richmond, Oh. — Over 200 cheerleaders and their parents have gathered at Edison High School in remembrance of Mackenzie Smith. It's not only a competition, but also in remembrance of her. Mackenzie was a cheerleader at Edison and would've been a senior this year--graduating in just a few months.
RICHMOND, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville police ask for help finding missing woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville police are asking for your help finding a missing woman. Police say 20-year-old Amber Barnett was last seen around 3 p.m. on Dec. 30. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Tupac on it, red sweatpants and slides. Barnett has brown hair and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Residents of Weirton road frustrated by lack of maintenance on it

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Basil Drive in Weirton has about 30 residences lining its sides. But the one thing about this road is it is faced with potholes, and damage and it’s deteriorated over the last 30 years. Now residents are speaking up, hoping to find a resolution. "This...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Village Looking for New Administrator

Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...

