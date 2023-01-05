Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley: Dana White’s wife ‘deserved a slapping back’
Top UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley weighed in on the incident between Dana White and his wife that took place on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. O’Malley isn’t the only UFC fighter to comment on the incident. White and his wife, Anne, were caught on video...
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender
Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn’t look like he’ll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.
Amanda Nunes works out using her UFC belts
Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the UFC roster that currently holds titles in two different weight classes, and she puts her two belts to use in the gym. In photos and videos posted to Instagram, ‘The Lioness’ incorporated her UFC hardware into her workouts. Each of the belts weigh approximately eight pounds.
Kelvin Gastelum injured, Sean Strickland steps in to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67
Sean Strickland has stepped up on five-days notice to replace Kelvin Gastelum against Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Vegas 67 main event on Jan. 14. ESPN first reported the news on Monday and the fight promotion confirmed the development in a press release shortly thereafter. “Due to injury, Kelvin Gastelum...
Donald Cerrone welcomes the birth of third son
Donald Cerrone and his wife Lindsay welcomed the birth of their third son on Monday, and ‘Cowboy’ shared photos of the new born on Instagram. Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July. He and his wife have two other sons, Dacson Danger and Riot River. Danger is four and Riot is two. He may be retired, but he seems to be keeping busy.
