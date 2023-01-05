ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NBC Washington

2023 Off to Violent Start for DC, With Crime Up and Some Residents Worried

It was a violent weekend in Southeast D.C. near Navy Yard: Just hours after a deadly shooting by the Navy Yard Metro station, another shooting took place just a few yards away on Tingey Street. This snapshot of crime, just eight days into the year, is only a small sampling...
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
lionstale.org

Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?

Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Reveals ‘Comeback Plan' to Revive Downtown Economy

With many people still working from home, the hustle and bustle of downtown D.C. has slowed, and many office buildings now sit vacant, something Mayor Muriel Bowser says should concern all District residents. "Downtown has been the economic engine of our city. It's the reason why we have been able...
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
KX News

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC

