Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
2023 Off to Violent Start for DC, With Crime Up and Some Residents Worried
It was a violent weekend in Southeast D.C. near Navy Yard: Just hours after a deadly shooting by the Navy Yard Metro station, another shooting took place just a few yards away on Tingey Street. This snapshot of crime, just eight days into the year, is only a small sampling...
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
lionstale.org
Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?
Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
Work group hears presentation on projected demand for cannabis after it becomes legal later this year. The post Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Reveals ‘Comeback Plan' to Revive Downtown Economy
With many people still working from home, the hustle and bustle of downtown D.C. has slowed, and many office buildings now sit vacant, something Mayor Muriel Bowser says should concern all District residents. "Downtown has been the economic engine of our city. It's the reason why we have been able...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
NBC Washington
Virginia Attorney General Expands Fairfax County Public Schools Merit Award Investigation
Virginia's attorney general is expanding his investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools’ failure to notify students they had earned an academic award, saying the district might have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act. News4 previously reported the district failed to promptly notify families of Thomas Jefferson High School for...
'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Maryland Liquor Store
For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to cl…
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
“Most Haunted Road In Maryland”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Maryland is a state with a rich history and a number of haunted roads. From deserted highways to winding country roads, these eerie stretches of pavement are said to be home to a variety of ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. Here are the five most haunted roads in Maryland:
Comments / 0