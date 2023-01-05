Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
Garage destroyed in fire at Cottonwood Heights home
The garage of a Cottonwood Heights home was destroyed in a fire on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators said the fire might have caused approximately $100,000 in damages.
kjzz.com
Mobile home fully engulfed by fire after suspected arson in Weber County
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating a possible arson after a mobile home was on fire in Weber County. Riverdale police and fire officials responded to the fire at Leslie’s Mobile Home Park just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and that a...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
Explosion and fire at Riverdale mobile home park
Investigators say an explosion and fire at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale is ‘suspicious’ and are trying to determine the cause.
kjzz.com
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
kjzz.com
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
kjzz.com
Utah man left without heat for nearly 2 weeks due to slow delivery of propane gas tank
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden man was without heat for nearly two weeks because his propane gas tank was not delivered. When Tom McCabe gets off work, he lights the fireplace to keep warm and eats dinner next to the fire. "It's like I'm actually camping. The very...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Man who died after falling under TRAX train identified
A man died after exiting a TRAX train at the Mall/City Center stop Saturday night after he fell between the train's cars.
Man fatally struck by TRAX train after falling on tracks in SLC
A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.
