WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
WDTV
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he punched and kicked a dog multiple times over several days. Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at a home in Fairmont on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint. The report says 22-year-old Luke...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Firefighter with Kids in City Schools Sees Community Rally as He Battles Pancreatic Cancer
It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg, in this report from WDTV. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done,...
WDTV
WVDOT hiring for positions in Harrison, Monongalia counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For those potentially looking for a career change, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring. The DOT is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties. There will be a hiring event at the District 4 headquarters, located at 2460 Murphy’s Run...
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
25,000 ‘Grow This’ participants to receive free seeds
More than 25,000 people will receive free seeds as part of West Virginia University Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brie Kniceley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brie Kniceley with The Bridge Sports Complex joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about aquatic programs at The Bridge, when and how to register for swim lessons, and who can participate in swim lessons. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
wajr.com
Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
Pantry Plus More holds first Saturday distribution
A few weeks ago, Pantry Plus More held its final round of Tuesday deliveries, however that didn't mean that the group's services would cease to exist.
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall
The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its "massive new project" that will include a "major new business" moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WDTV
WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
WDTV
Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide was arrested near Morgantown Monday morning, U.S. Marshals said. 50-year-old William Fitzgerald was identified as the main suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife, 47-year-old Tarea Washington, authorities said. The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania...
WDTV
WVDOH crews repairing problematic sinkhole in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to replace a section of drainpipe that is suspected to be the cause of a sinkhole in Star City. Over the past week, crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate the problem. Underground, officials said...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the right financial strategy. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine officials cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume. Officials said there were 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent...
WDTV
Hope Inc. works to help those affected by domestic violence
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Inc. is a task force on domestic violence located in Clarksburg. They work with sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking victims. They also have a shelter where they house victims and many other services to get victims the help they need. “If the victim needs...
