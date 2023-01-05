ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
coast931.com

Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 jobs to Minnesota-based company

Maine’s second-largest health system is shifting 1,400 employees to an outside health services company. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials with Northern Light Health say the move will save the system $1 billion over 10 years. The employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills

Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year

Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year. According to data from Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy, nearly $159 million of cannabis products were sold in 2022. That's compared to nearly $82 million the year before. John Hudak, the director of the Office of Cannabis Policy, said the state...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report

Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023

Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?

Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy