coast931.com
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 jobs to Minnesota-based company
Maine’s second-largest health system is shifting 1,400 employees to an outside health services company. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials with Northern Light Health say the move will save the system $1 billion over 10 years. The employees will no longer work for Northern Light Health starting in...
NECN
Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills
Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
mainepublic.org
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
proclaimerscv.com
$450 New Relief Check Will Come To Americans, Thanks To The $474 Million Law – see when will it come this month
Millions of Americans will be given a $450 relief check to deal with the high utility costs in about a week. Governor of Maine, Janet Mills has already signed a $474 million package into law, this includes various measures to help and support residents in dealing with energy prices this upcoming winter.
mainepublic.org
Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year
Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year. According to data from Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy, nearly $159 million of cannabis products were sold in 2022. That's compared to nearly $82 million the year before. John Hudak, the director of the Office of Cannabis Policy, said the state...
southarkansassun.com
Maine’s Surplus Funds Put to Good Use: Legislators Approve Emergency Relief Package to Assist Those in Need
The Maine Legislature has approved a financial assistance package to provide relief to residents struggling with high winter heating costs. The package, which was signed by Governor Mills, includes several components to address the needs of those in need of assistance, according to News Center Maine on January 4, 2023.
themainewire.com
Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report
Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
What does the “Pine Tree Power” plan to replace CMP and Versant have to do with climate change?
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. It’s now January, and much as it...
Washington Examiner
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs
(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023
Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
Get ready, get set for bruising referendum campaigns in 2023
Voters in Kennebunk fill out their ballots for the November 2022 elections. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. By the time you get your spring tires put on, the waiting room of your local automotive shop might be decorated with political signage. You might not think who is allowed to repair a...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: With 17 stores, Renys says ‘hiatus’ on markups could end in 2023
The president of Renys department stores says he is “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead, but acknowledges that the iconic Maine chain of stores will likely raise its prices in 2023. John Reny, who took the helm in 2017, says it’s likely the chain’s customers and vendors will...
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
mainepublic.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic
Maine lost ground in its efforts to recycle more of its waste during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new state report. However, some advocates are hopeful that new waste reforms passed in recent years could eventually help turn things around. While state law says...
