Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
Traffic Accidents in Victor

My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
