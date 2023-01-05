Read full article on original website
Missoula Homicides Are Down But Drug Crimes Skyrocketed in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There is both good news and bad news in the preliminary annual crime report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst. The good news is that the number of homicides in 2022 was far fewer than those reported in 2021. Five Homicides were Charged in Missoula...
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
montanarightnow.com
Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
thevictorvoice.com
Traffic Accidents in Victor
My original intention for this piece was to write about the increase in motor vehicle accidents in 2022, but the idea for this article changed after I discovered some interesting statistics. After talking to Deputy Brittni Arnold, the new School Resource Officer at Victor Senior high, it was disclosed to me that the accidents didn’t actually go through an increase in 2022, but instead had increased in 2021.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
NBCMontana
Person hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash on Orange St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Street in Missoula. Emergency crews closed northbound lanes of Orange Street from Broadway to Pine Street to assess and clear the scene....
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Inflation, high demand making Western Montana weddings more expensive
Many couples waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down before tying the knot. It looks like 2023 is going to be a booming year for weddings.
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule
It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
