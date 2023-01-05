'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC

Read full article on original website
Karen
4d ago
Although my situation was a little different than this, I was a victim of identity theft a couple years ago. Unless you've been through it you have no idea the sickening feeling you have when you go to the bank and discover there is no money in your account. I truly feel for this family.
Reply
6
Scroto Baggum
4d ago
People, always check the front panel of the card reader. If it's loose, don't put your card in there. Gas station pumps are especially notorious for this.
Reply
4
nothng2lose
4d ago
Always check and pull on the card readers not just Walmart but gas stations outside and inside or where any place you use your card for that matter, I’ve been doing this for years, better safe than sorry.
Reply
2
Related
WXII 12
Warrants issued for men part of Dads Against Predators group after Target store fight, shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said warrants have been issued for a group of men associated with D.A.P., or Dads Against Predators, and also another man not a part of the group after an assault and shooting at a Target store in June. In July, the Winston-Salem Police Department...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
WXII 12
Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
WXII 12
City of Winston-Salem asks for community input in hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem asks for community input when looking for new police chief. The city manager's office will hold two public forums in January about the hiring of a new police chief. The first will be held at the St. John CME Church on Northwest Crawford Place on...
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
qcnews.com
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road. Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
100+ NC firefighters respond as massive fire destroys former school district administration building
Photos from the scene showed massive flames shooting from windows of the two-story brick-faced building.
WXII 12
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide case
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating the death of 5 people, including 3 minors and 2 adults, Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive at 7:05 a.m., in reference to two people screaming for help. When officers arrived they came into...
WXII 12
After a fatal crash, the Davidson County community is coming together to support the victims' family
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson County community is coming together to support a family after a crash killed three people, including two children. Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg is selling cupcakes to raise money for the family of the victims of a crash Friday night. Highway patrol troopers say an...
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
North Carolina murder-suicide leaves five dead, including three minors: ‘Screaming for help’
FOX NEWS – Police in North Carolina say that five people are dead, including three minors, in what appears to be a murder-suicide. High Point police officers responded to a call on Saturday morning at 7:05 a.m. “in reference to two people screaming for help.” When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people dead inside a home.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months
49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
Comments / 9