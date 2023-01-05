ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkin, NC

'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC

By Louie Tran
WXII 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Karen
4d ago

Although my situation was a little different than this, I was a victim of identity theft a couple years ago. Unless you've been through it you have no idea the sickening feeling you have when you go to the bank and discover there is no money in your account. I truly feel for this family.

Reply
6
Scroto Baggum
4d ago

People, always check the front panel of the card reader. If it's loose, don't put your card in there. Gas station pumps are especially notorious for this.

Reply
4
nothng2lose
4d ago

Always check and pull on the card readers not just Walmart but gas stations outside and inside or where any place you use your card for that matter, I’ve been doing this for years, better safe than sorry.

Reply
2
Related
WXII 12

Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating the death of 5 people, including 3 minors and 2 adults, Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive at 7:05 a.m., in reference to two people screaming for help. When officers arrived they came into...
HIGH POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months

49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy