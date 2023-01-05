Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KGO
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look complete just in time for the playoffs
LAS VEGAS -- The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders31-13 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Saturday. The Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West title with a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans and locked in a first-round bye with Saturday's regular-season finale.
KGO
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
KGO
NFL playoffs bracket: Preview, schedule, Super Bowl odds, more
The 2022 NFL season came down to the end once again, as the Lions' victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. Seattle was in that position thanks to its overtime win against the Rams. The Dolphins also earned their way into the postseason tournament (breaking a six-year drought) with a last-minute triumphover the Jets coupled with the Patriots' loss to the Bills. So now it's time for the really fun part: the 2022 NFL playoffs.
KGO
RB Josh Jacobs says he hopes to re-sign with Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Running back Josh Jacobs, fresh off his first career NFL rushing title and heading toward free agency, said Monday during locker cleanout day that he'd like to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season if he and the team can agree on a contract. "For me,...
KGO
NFL Week 18 arrivals: Love for Damar Hamlin, Watt bros rock No. 99 and more fashion
The final weekend of the NFL regular season is upon us, and players are extending a "finish strong" mentality to the pregame tunnel. The fits? They're as fashionable as ever. Which is fortunate, because for some fan bases, it's the last showing they'll get to enjoy for a while. The...
KGO
Source: Stanford TE Ben Yurosek to return for 2023 season
Star Stanford junior tight end Ben Yurosek, who earned second-team all-league honors in 2022, is returning to school, according to an ESPN source. Yurosek intends to come back to Stanford in 2023, where he'll be one of the focal points of the Stanford offense. The news is a boon to first-year coach Troy Taylor, who is taking over from coach David Shaw and will have back one of the program's linchpin players.
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, a review
MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins are playoff-bound. Miami will play its second playoff game in the last 14 years on Sunday at Buffalo. That's because Miami defeated the Jets 11-6 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. ...
Georgia Crushes TCU in 65-7 National Championship Blowout
Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, becoming the first team in a decade to win back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs began their scoring early in the first quarter and never let up, reeling off 24 straight uncontested points to end the first half and continued the bonanza immediately after retaking the field. The blowout was also the largest ever margin of victory in a national championship game during the BCS era. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett, scored six total touchdowns—including four rushing and two passing. The win also cemented a perfect 15-0 season for the Bulldogs. Read it at ESPN
KGO
Lions' comeback win over Packers puts Seahawks in postseason
SEATTLE -- Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs. An outcome that few thought was possible after the Russell Wilson trade became a reality Sunday night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive earlier in the day by beating the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in overtime, which left them needed a Lions win or tie to send Seattle to the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.
KGO
Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP of College Football Playoff championship
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was named offensive MVP after the Bulldogs dominated TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship.
Georgia opens as big favorite for CFP three-peat
Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the culture in and around the program that has set the Bulldogs up for long-term
KGO
Nearing return, Curry a full practice participant for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry could return to the court as soon as Tuesday. Curry, who has missed the past 11 games with a left shoulder subluxation, is listed as probable for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on the most recent injury report. Warriors general manager...
Around The AL Central: Pollock Leaves The White Sox And Tigers Send Closer To Phillies
The American League Central has been active over the last few days with both the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers losing key players.
Comments / 0