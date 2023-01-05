View From The Hill: WKU Literacy Ambassadors collaborate with BG Noon Rotary Club for very first project assisting tornado victims

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
WBKO
Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christi Shores has been named 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA). “I teach music because I know its value is beyond these walls,” Shores said. “I know these kids are going to have experience in making music with their friends that is going to last a lifetime through because I lived it too and so I want to pass that on.”
WBKO
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
WBKO
Bowling Green Junior High hosts the ‘BG Vette City High School Speech Tournament’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday, ten high school teams from Tennessee and Kentucky made their way to Bowling Green Junior High to compete in fourteen different speech and drama events. “If you do a lot of different things already, you will still have time to do it. I personally do...
WBKO
Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren Inc. just released a sizzle reel that highlights the area’s tourism and all the community has to offer. The video depicts various parts of the whole county, from Mammoth Cave to Barren River Lake. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd says the...
WBKO
WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 134th annual event this past January 2nd, the Rose Bowl parade presented 39 diverse and creatively crafted floats that traversed 5.5 miles through the heart of Pasadena, California, alongside equestrian teams, bands and much more. “The parade is run every year on January the...
WBKO
State Representatives reflect on first week in Frankofort
WKU snaps five game losing streak, beating UTSA 74-64 Bowling Green High School and Greenwood High School were the only two schools to represent Warren County.
WBKO
Ohio County couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?. Barren County releases 'sizzle reel' to highlight their biggest tourist attractions. Bowling Green High School and Greenwood High School were the only two schools to represent Warren County.
WBKO
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transpark will be the home of O-I Glass’ brand-new, 160,000-square-foot, bottle manufacturing facility. They join the likes of Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, as one of the newest economic developments in the county. During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new...
WBKO
Sunshine is kicking off the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, that sun will gradually start to shine bringing temperatures in the upper 40s by this afternoon. The clouds will slowly start to work into the area overnight and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be filled with mostly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal!...
WBKO
New Warren Co. reps reflect on first week in Frankfort during early session
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first part of the legislative session adjourned on Friday, and with that, two area lawmakers wrapped up their first experiences at the state capitol in Frankfort. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. This year, Warren County has two...
WBKO
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
WBKO
BG High School hosts speech/debate tournament
WKU snaps five game losing streak, beating UTSA 74-64 WKU professor creates award winning float for 2023 Rose Bowl Parade. Roger Dennis, who taught greenhouse and floral design courses at WKU for the last 20 years, says he began working on floats for the Rose Bowl parade in 2006. Courtside...
WBKO
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
WBKO
Terrific Tuesday, then some changes!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous! Sunshine returned and temps were seasonably cool. Tuesday looks like the pick day of the week before wet weather makes a comeback. Readings climb well into the 50s Tuesday with the combination of more sunshine and a southwesterly breeze. Then on Wednesday,...
WBKO
Boil Water Advisory issued for City of Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Brownsville has issued a boil water advisory. Officials said that D&R Construction hit a water line while working on a construction project. “It is necessary to issue a boil water advisory for residences and businesses located on the south side of the system...
WBKO
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area. “We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according...
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
WBKO
WKU ends five game losing streak after beating UTSA 74-64
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) picked up its first conference win after going on the road and beating UTSA 74-64, ending the five game losing streak. WKU never trailed in the game. “They immediately made a run early in the second half and that...
Comments / 0