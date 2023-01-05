View From The Hill: WKU Literacy Ambassadors collaborate with BG Noon Rotary Club for very first project assisting tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christi Shores has been named 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA). “I teach music because I know its value is beyond these walls,” Shores said. “I know these kids are going to have experience in making music with their friends that is going to last a lifetime through because I lived it too and so I want to pass that on.”

7 HOURS AGO