Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins Trade Block: Updated Trade Chips & Values
TEMPE, AZ — The NHL trade market is clogged. Possibilities to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins are not the hopeful or rose-colored projections the organization would like, nor will Penguins fans. Amid their second desert-like dry spell this season, the Penguins are fighting to make the playoffs. The on-ice problems seem to be multiplying, and suddenly some of those problems seem to result from team makeup.
Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins Room: Zucker Chirps Guentzel Postgame, ‘Jake Paid Him Off’
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ room has been devoid of chirping and teasing, mocking and carrying on, for the past week. In Las Vegas, both Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker sat quietly as the team contemplated its (then) six-game winless streak. Rust and Zucker are the Statler...
Dan’s Daily: The Trade Board Update, Penguins Changes
TEMPE, Ariz. — The big board is about set. The big names are making decisions, and the NHL trade deadline is about seven weeks away. PHN looked at the Penguins’ trade chips and values, too. There were a couple of tweaks and cuts at the Penguins’ practice in Scottsdale. Is Jakub Chychrun the right fit for the Edmonton Oilers? The Buffalo Sabres won again. So did the Seattle Kraken.
Pgh Hockey Now
Even Sullivan Searching for Answers, for Someone ‘to Make a Difference’ (+)
TEMPE, Ariz — The lines have changed. All four Pittsburgh Penguins lines have undergone tweaks and shuffles in January. Some changes have been necessary as Ryan Poehling, and Josh Archibald suffered injuries, and others have been trying to find the spark to slam the brakes on another protracted winless streak.
Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins Winless Streak Over; Drought Ends in Desert with 4-1 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 20 games this season. Many, if not most, were more impressive than their 4-1 victory over Arizona at Mullett Arena Sunday evening. But it’s possible that none have been more important. Beating the Coyotes — something they’ve done in each of the past 10...
Molinari: Want to Revive Power Play? Try Changing Personnel
Mike Sullivan’s loyalty to the most-tenured members of the Pittsburgh Penguins — and some of their long-serving teammates — is understandable. Probably even commendable. After all, he’s won Stanley Cups with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin, and they continue to make up much of the foundation of his team,
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Sunday, January 8
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Sunday, January 8 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Pgh Hockey Now
Penguins Grades: ‘Real Important’ Win, Power Play Struggles Again (+)
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes aren’t the best team the Pittsburgh Penguins will face this season. In fact, they are one of the worst. Arizona took away the fun zones but made a couple of crucial mistakes. And for the first time in 2023, it was the Penguins that buried another team’s mistakes in the back of the net. The Penguins beat Arizona, 4-1, at Mullett Arena.
Penguins Wrap: Suffering, Struggling & Ending the Slump
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the new year the same way they ended the old one. They lost outdoors, at the Winter Classic in Fenway Park. They lost indoors, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And finally, eight days into 2023, they were able to flip the script in Arizona and...
Pgh Hockey Now
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Open for Business, Flames Help Penguins
LAS VEGAS — One more morning in Lost Wages. We worked stiff on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This keyboard strongly opined that it is time for GM Ron Hextall to get involved. However, the fans and comments veered into vitriolic after the Penguins reached winless in six. The Calgary Flames helped the Penguins out. The Vancouver Canucks have multiple players on the NHL trade block, and how good can Conor Bedard be in the NHL?
Pgh Hockey Now
