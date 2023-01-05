Read full article on original website
WTHI
New restaurant and pub set to open in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute business is inching closer to its opening date. The Terminal hopes to be open for business on January 23. The new pub is located inside the historic "Terminal Arcade" building in downtown Terre Haute. Owners Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own...
WTHI
Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
WTHI
'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
WTHI
Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side. Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week. According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser. While searching...
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes House Fire
A Vincennes home suffered extensive damage after a Sunday afternoon fire. Around 3:30pm Vincennes Township and City Firefighters responded to 2600 North Cherokee Drive to a reported structure fire. Vincennes Township `Fire Chief Tim Smith says all occupants of the house had evacuated the house by the time crews arrived...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bloomington, IN
The wide selection of free things to do in Bloomington makes this city in Monroe County an ideal place to visit. Thanks to its long development history, the city has developed many points of interest where visitors can spend nothing but time. Incorporated in 1827, Bloomington has emerged as the...
WTHI
The Salvation Army of Vigo County needs your help reaching its donation goal
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army of Vigo County has not reached its annual donation goal, but you can still help. The Salvation Army Captain tells News 10 the goal was to collect $125,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. Right now, only $114,000 has been raised. You can...
WTHI
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute
*Editors note: The following article has been updated to reflect that only one person was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched […]
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
WTHI
ReTHink Inc. launches brainstorming survey aimed at improving recycling rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new way you can help improve recycling rates in Vigo County, by filling out a recycling brainstorming survey. It is through ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute. Community members can also join a zoom call with ReTHink Inc. employees. There will be discussion...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
