Gainesville, FL

Locals react to GNV commission re-instating single family zoning

East Gainesville residents say they can take a breath of fresh air after city commissioners started the process of re-instating single family zoning. In the first City of Gainesville commission meeting of 2023, commissioners voted to back track the amendment. "Our commissioners now who have an open ear to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at officers

Today, a 21-year-old was sentenced for a shooting that occurred on Oct, 6th, 2021 involving officers. D' armani Ward entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 mandatory years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Gainesville police responded to a violence report at the Museum Walk Apartments back in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fort White man arrested for battery and holding woman hostage

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they arrested a man for holding a woman against her will at a La Quinta Inn yesterday. The Sheriff's Office says the woman ran into the front lobby of the hotel stating she needed someone to call 911. She also added she did not feel safe and needed law enforcement to help her remove her items from the room she was occupying with Richard Nico, 45.
FORT WHITE, FL

