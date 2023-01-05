Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD women move up to No. 6 in USCHO poll, Jobst-Smith & Soderberg earn WCHA honors
Sweeping the then-number two ranked Wisconsin Badgers for the first time since 2012 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team leaped up two spots up to number six in the latest USCHO poll. The Badgers fell all the way to No. 8 after the Bulldogs earned 3-1...
WDIO-TV
No.8 UMD women’s hockey sweeps weekend against No.2 Wisconsin
The No.8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep against No.2 Wisconsin, after a 3-1 win on Saturday. Annika Linser scored the only goal of the game as UMD won 1-0. Emma Soderberg has now tied former UMD All-American and Swedish Olympian...
WDIO-TV
UMD unveils plaque dedicating Amsoil press box to Bob Nygaard
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) honored long time Bulldog Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Bob Nygaard on Saturday. With a permanent plaque and signage installed outside the press box, located on the main concourse of AMSOIL Arena. Nygaard, a Duluth native, was one of the longest serving members in...
WDIO-TV
Jazz at The Depot returns for the winter season
The Depot is bringing back the music to their building this winter. Starting Saturday the popular music series Jazz at The Depot returns to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. It runs from 3:00pm until 6:00pm trackside in the train museum. Now through April the museum will be hosting the Depot...
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Graisyn
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Ice thickness on the frozen lakes, what you can and cannot do
Meteorologists, lifeguards, outdoor enthusiasts, and simply those who enjoy observing nature agree that ice is never 100 percent safe. Yes, you can walk and even drive various vehicles on the ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t drop through even when it’s “safe” thick. So, can ice ever be truly safe? There is no for-certain absolute answer. Especially with weather erratic as this winter season has been in the Northland.
WDIO-TV
Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
Any given house fire in the northland can produce deadly fumes. Carbon monoxide, cyanide, ammonia and many more lethal gases and our local firefighters are exposed every time they are called to a fire. According to the international association of fire fighters 75 percent of names added to their memorial...
WDIO-TV
Twin Cities woman dies in snowmobile accident
On Saturday, January 7 at approximately 1:15 pm, area first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident. A Twin Cities woman, 55, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders. The accident took place on the Bearskin snowmobile trail, located approximately 30 miles north of...
WDIO-TV
Proposed parking changes for Duluth include removing minimum parking space requirements for new developments
The City of Duluth is proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements contained in the zoning regulations, Chapter 50 of the City of Duluth Legislative Code. The changes would provide greater flexibility in parking requirements, allowing a market-driven approach to off-street parking constructed as part of new developments in Duluth.
