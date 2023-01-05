The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO