Lincoln County Commissioners approve salaries for appointed department heads
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners held their first meeting of the new calendar year Monday morning. Among the items discussed was setting the salaries for county board-appointed department heads. Raises were unanimously granted for Region 51 Emergency Management, Veterans Service Officer, and Noxious Weed Supervisor. However,...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Neal Austin, 43, North Platte and Shari Marie Worford, 39, North Platte. Adrian Paul Martinez, 38, North Platte and Christina Marie Swedberg, 37, Sutherland.
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
One person dead, four others injured after a head-on crash near Wellfleet
High School Basketball Scores 1/7
The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.
North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at North Platte High School. The Stars would take the victory in the girls game over the Bulldogs, while the North Platte boys got the victory in game number two.
Warm and beautiful conditions Monday into Tuesday; Disturbance to move through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next couple of days, conditions will be nice and temperatures will be running above average. Once we get into the day Wednesday, slight changes are coming. Due to a ridge of high pressure that is centered towards the south and east of the...
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Ogallala Basketball hosts Cozad
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Basketball played host to the Cozad Haymakers Friday as the both the girls and the boys were in action at Prairie View School. Ogallala would go on to take the victory in both games as the girls won 57-37, and the boys won 72-45. Next...
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Cozad Haymakers host the Irish of St Pat’s in a double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cozad Lady Haymakers hosted the Lady Irish of St. Pat’s. Cozad comes in with a 3-7 record, and the Irish come in with a 6-5 record. Starting the second quarter with a five-point lead, Tonja Heirigs scored six unanswered points to put the Irish ahead by 11 at the half.
Connick promoted at Visit North Platte
Amanda Connick has been named operations, group tour, and convention manager for Visit North Platte, the agency said Friday in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Connick joined the Visitors Bureau five years ago...
