ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce reflect on 10 years with the Chiefs

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fatu_0k4xW3nz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, also known as ‘Big Red,’ has been leading the team for 10 years now.

It was 10 years ago on January 4, the Chiefs hired Andy Reid as their head coach. Just a few months later, the Chiefs drafted star tight end Travis Kelce as well.

The Chiefs were 29-67 in the regular season and 0-1 in playoffs in the six seasons before Reid arrived: they are 116-45 and 9-7 since then.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Reid also led the Chiefs to seven straight AFC West titles, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl ring.

The future Hall of Fame head coach said the most surprising thing about these 10 years has been what he’s eaten since he got to town.

“I’ve never eaten as much barbecue. And I’m coming out of the 10 years still loving every bite I’ve taken,” Reid said with a laugh.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. The Hunts are a phenomenal family to work for, and I mean you guys (media) are included in all that. That part’s been a pleasure. You don’t get a chance to really relax and enjoy that, you’re moving forward and that’s kind of where we’re at on this week.”

In the 10 years that Kelce has been with the Chiefs, he’s garnered over 10,000 yards with 69 touchdowns and shattered many records along the way while helping the team earn those rings as well.

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”

Kelce said he owes a lot of his success to Andy Reid.

“It’s been everything for me. He’s helped not only develop my game, but he’s helped change, really, the outlook on what a tight end can be, and I appreciate him guiding me in that. And without a doubt, I’m extremely fortunate – everybody’s always asking how the heck I get so open, I’m like, ‘Well, I got Coach Reid, baby.’”

“When you got Coach Reid, he can get (anybody open). He can get my dad open if he was out there (laughter). So, I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to be under his guidance, programmed the way he is because I do genuinely believe he does it the right way. And I don’t plan on stopping this thing anytime soon and I hope he doesn’t.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy