Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins Goes In Front of the Camera for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The Director of Photography on ”Empire of Light“ and many other films found himself on the other side of the lens during a shoot with Irvin Rivera.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Review: AMC Series Puts a Gothic, Sexy Twist on Anne Rice’s Books
Alexandra Daddario leads the latest AMC adaptation of Rice's novels, this time focused on witches
As the Globes and Critics Choice Awards Approach, Will 2023 Have a ‘CODA’-Style Surprise?
Oscar voting will be underway in a week, two days after the Golden Globes Awards take place and three days before the Critics Choice Awards. And while there are still doubts about which films will land the final few Best Picture nominations and a huge question of which one will win, we shouldn’t expect either of those ceremonies to give us any answers.
‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)
The show follows Maddie, who is searching for answers about her mysterious disappearance
2023 Box Office Preview: Is It Time for the Pandemic Grading Curve to End?
With more films set for release than in 2022, "the gloves have to come off," Paramount Domestic Distribution president Chris Aronson tells TheWrap
‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson to Announce SAG Award Nominations
“Emily in Paris” and “The White Lotus” stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson will announce the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday. The two actresses, who share a combined follower count of more than 4 million on Instagram, will connect via...
Cate Blanchett Can’t Drive, Viola Davis Gives Awesome Speeches and Other Lessons From the 2022 Palm Springs Film Awards
Honorees at the annual event also included Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Steven Spielberg
Why the Rigorous Editing Process of ‘Bad Sisters’ Makes the Show So Good
TheWrap magazine: "Its very enjoyable just spending time with them, whether theyre trying to kill 'the Prick' or not," editor Derek Holland jokes
The Party Report: Awards Contenders Flock to Palm Springs, St. Barths Heats Up for UNICEF Gala
Plus, inside the CAA headquarters screening of "Emancipation" with Will Smith
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip of Raging Flash Flood Behind Her House: ‘Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us’ (Video)
"This is crazy... stay safe everyone," she said in the Twitter video as the town of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles, is evacuated
How ‘The Bear’ Cinematographer Pulled Off That Impressive 18-Minute Take With No Cuts
TheWrap magazine: "I have always pushed directors to let a scene go as long as you can," DP Andrew Wehde says
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare officially hits bookshops
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has officially been released in bookshops.In London, stores opened at midnight to meet the demand for the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, after it went on sale on Tuesday (10 January).According to BBC, Waterstones said Prince Harry’s book has been one of its “biggest pre-order titles for a decade”.The booksellers opened their St James’s branch early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand, as the book was published around the world in 16 languages including an audiobook narrated by Prince Harry himself.Other bookshops such as WHSmith also extended their hours for the release in...
Art Directors Guild Likes the Looks of ‘Elvis’, ‘Babylon’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
“Babylon,” “Elvis,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” are among the films that have been nominated by the Art Directors Guild for the 2023 ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced on Monday.
‘Aftersun’ Star Paul Mescal in Talks to Lead ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Ridley Scott is directing the sequel to the 2000 hit film
Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside Rolling Stone HQ Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List Snub
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was left off the magazine's top 200 list
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Rings of Power’, ‘Stranger Things’ Lead Sound Editing Nominations
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The film received three nominations, while “The Batman,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” each received two.
With ‘The Good Nurse,’ Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Wanted to Push Back on True Crime Sensationalism
The Oscar-winning actors spoke to TheWrap about playing intensely physical roles and why theres no use in asking why when it comes to serial killers
