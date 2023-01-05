ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WKRC

Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
