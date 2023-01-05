Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
WKRC
Buffalo Bills give update on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills provided an update from UC Medical Center Saturday on safety Damar Hamlin's recovery. Following a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, the 24-year-old has been in critical condition. However, his team saw him on a video chat Friday, speaking after having his...
WKRC
What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
WKRC
Messages from Damar Hamlin before Bills beat Patriots, clinching No. 2 seed in AFC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHAM) — In the team's first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest last week, the Bills took care of business at home against the Patriots, clinching the number 2 seed in the AFC. Before the game, Hamlin, still in a Cincinnati hospital, tweeted...
WKRC
Bengals to host Ravens as AFC playoff pairings set and date, kickoff time released
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all that, the Bengals 27-16 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens made the coin flip proposal irrelevant, and now they will host the Ravens in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. The NFL announced the times and dates after the Sunday...
WKRC
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
