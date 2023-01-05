Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for assaulting wife
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Friday, Jan. 6, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alex Jonys Alaniz Pineda stemmed from witnesses stating Alaniz Pineda “became drunk and made threatening comments toward his wife and grabbed her, intending to cause her harm,” about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at their residence at 1413 Avenue H, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years' imprisonment for meth conspiracy.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Sees Rash Of Stolen Cars That Owners Were Trying To Warm Up
Sioux City, Iowa — Many people are warming up their cars on these cold winter days to melt the snow and ice off the windshields before they head out. Sioux City Police Department spokesman, Jim Clark says that has led to a surge of stolen cars. The unlocked cars...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
Cats make their debut at Sioux City’s first and only cat cafe
Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
kscj.com
MORE RAINBOW TROUT COMING TO BACON CREEK PARK
WINTER FISHING ENTHUSIASTS WILL SOON HAVE A NEW SUPPLY OF RAINBOW TROUT TO TRY AND REEL IN. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILL BE RESTOCKING TROUT AT SIOUX CITY’S BACON CREEK PARK ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD AT 1:30 P.M. ON SATURDAY JANUARY 14TH. MIKE STEUCK, THE D-N-R’S REGIONAL FISHERIES...
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
Sioux Center opens new indoor sports facility
The 118,000 sqaure foot complex has fields for softball, baseball, football, as well as soccer.
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Comments / 0