Hawarden man charged for assaulting wife

HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Hawarden man was arrested Friday, Jan. 6, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alex Jonys Alaniz Pineda stemmed from witnesses stating Alaniz Pineda “became drunk and made threatening comments toward his wife and grabbed her, intending to cause her harm,” about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at their residence at 1413 Avenue H, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
HAWARDEN, IA
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
SHELDON, IA
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
YANKTON, SD
MORE RAINBOW TROUT COMING TO BACON CREEK PARK

WINTER FISHING ENTHUSIASTS WILL SOON HAVE A NEW SUPPLY OF RAINBOW TROUT TO TRY AND REEL IN. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILL BE RESTOCKING TROUT AT SIOUX CITY’S BACON CREEK PARK ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD AT 1:30 P.M. ON SATURDAY JANUARY 14TH. MIKE STEUCK, THE D-N-R’S REGIONAL FISHERIES...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Early snowstorms put area on record pace

REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
