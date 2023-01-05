ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free medical clinic to be held on Chicago's South Side on Sunday

CHICAGO - A free medical clinic will be held on Sunday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The clinic will be hosted by the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and Project H.O.O.D. at New Beginnings Church, 6620 South King Drive. You can register for an appointment on the New Beginnings...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Invited in only to be shut out

When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said. So far, there are no reported...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning. Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm. Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPS urges students to test for COVID before returning to school

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are recommending students test for COVID-19 before returning to classrooms Monday in their first day back since winter break. The school district sent out a reminder Sunday for students to take a rapid coronavirus test prior to returning to school. Mask wearing is also "strongly encouraged."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL

